GoFundMe launched to help Kelowna boy run over by transit bus

Photo: Go Fund Me Ethan, 12, was injured when he slipped under a Kelowna Regional Transit bus near Canyon Falls Middle school on February 28, 2023.

A Kelowna boy who slipped and fell and was run over by a transit bus last week remains in hospital.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help 12-year-old Ethan and his mom Stacy with expenses related to his care.

“Ethan was in a terrible accident, involving a city bus, on February 28th in Kelowna BC. Ethan was running for the bus, slipped on some ice and fell under the bus as it was pulling away,” wrote Deirdre Peterson, who started the GoFundMe.

The Canyon Falls Middle School student was with a group of classmates when he was injured in the accident around 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday at the corner of Steele Court and Arbor View Drive. Central Okanagan School District superintendent Kevin Kaardal said the school's critical incidents response team offered support to the students who witnessed the crash.

In her GoFundMe Post, Peterson says that Ethan suffered severe damage to his leg.

“He is still in the care of Kelowna General Hospital and it is uncertain how much longer he will be there. It is certain that his recovery will be long.”

Donations to the family will help cover the cost of physiotherapy, any equipment needed and everyday costs of living.

“Stacy is a single mom who is having to take time off work to be with Ethan,” notes Peterson.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than $5,000 had been donated to the GoFundMe.