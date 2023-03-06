Kelowna council agrees with landowner to change land use designation

Photo: Google Maps

Kelowna city council agrees with the owner of a Gordon Drive property that the future land use designation of his property near The Ponds neighbourhood should be changed.

A city-initiated OCP amendment for the property at 4998 Gordon Drive suggests the Official Community Plan designation be charged from suburban multiple unit to the village centre designation.

Planner Robert Miles said the property on the southwest corner of Gordon and Frost Road was designated commercial in the previous OCP, but was changed in the 2024 document approved by council in January 2022.

"During the (OCP) public hearing we did receive correspondence suggesting the property owner would like to have the flexibility to consider commercial uses in the future," said city planner Robert Miles in a presentation to council Monday.

He says the change would give the property owner the flexibility to consider a commercial development, a residential development or a mix of both.

The item came to council as a result of a request by council in June of last year.

The request is similar to the process the city is going through concerning the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Course, except in that instance it was the owner who asked for a land use change while the 2040 OCP was being crafted.

It was a similarity not lost on Coun. Luke Stack who initiated the review of the Kelowna Springs land use designation.

"I think what this is emphasizing is this procedure is normal and is part of the public process," said Stack.

"As other items from last year's OCP were also asked to be considered, it is an appropriate procedure just like we are today, to revisit these items that are of concern."

The OCP amendment will now go to a public hearing before council can formally adopt the land use change.