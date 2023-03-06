YLW offering giveaways and flight packages at spring travel show

201450
If you've been thinking about a getaway, Kelowna International Airport is the place to be this weekend.

YLW's spring travel show is back.

The event is taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the KF Centre for Excellence, featuring a variety of travel-related vendors.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back this event and helping Okanagan Residents plan their next getaway,” said airport director Sam Samaddar

“Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous trip, our Spring Travel Show is sure to have something for everyone.”

The event will feature a variety of vendors offering information on flights and hotels as well as other travel-related information about what passengers can expect at YLW.

YLW and its partners are giving away prize packages, including:

  • Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport
  • Two return tickets from Kelowna to Whitehorse from Air North
  • Roundtrip trip tickets for two on Flair
  • Roundtrip tickets for two on Lynx to Calgary or Toronto
  • Roundtrip ticket on Central Mountain Air
  • Roundtrip tickets for two on WestJet
  • SilverStar Mountain Resort Stay and Play Package
  • Two nights’ accommodation
  • One day bike park or gondola tickets for two people
  • Float plane tour from Airhart Aviation

Sparkling Hill prize package:

  • 2 night package: 2 nights’ accommodation in our Best Available Room
  • Daily 3 course dinner per guest in PeakFine Restaurant
  • Welcome cocktail for two (2) in Barrique & Java
  • Platinum Welcome Gift: Ex Nihilo Night, Chocolate dipped fruit for two, 6 handcrafted chocolates, relaxation bath bomb
  • One $150 voucher per guest for KurSpa treatments or products*

Ballots for the prize draws are $5 each or $20 for five tickets and will only be available at the event.

All funds raised will go towards the YLW Scholarship Fund.

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelshow.

A hiring fair will also be happening at the event, with employers from YLW.

