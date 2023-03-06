YLW offering giveaways and flight packages at spring travel show

If you've been thinking about a getaway, Kelowna International Airport is the place to be this weekend.
YLW's spring travel show is back.
The event is taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the KF Centre for Excellence, featuring a variety of travel-related vendors.
“We are thrilled to be bringing back this event and helping Okanagan Residents plan their next getaway,” said airport director Sam Samaddar
“Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous trip, our Spring Travel Show is sure to have something for everyone.”
The event will feature a variety of vendors offering information on flights and hotels as well as other travel-related information about what passengers can expect at YLW.
YLW and its partners are giving away prize packages, including:
- Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport
- Two return tickets from Kelowna to Whitehorse from Air North
- Roundtrip trip tickets for two on Flair
- Roundtrip tickets for two on Lynx to Calgary or Toronto
- Roundtrip ticket on Central Mountain Air
- Roundtrip tickets for two on WestJet
- SilverStar Mountain Resort Stay and Play Package
- Two nights’ accommodation
- One day bike park or gondola tickets for two people
- Float plane tour from Airhart Aviation
Sparkling Hill prize package:
- 2 night package: 2 nights’ accommodation in our Best Available Room
- Daily 3 course dinner per guest in PeakFine Restaurant
- Welcome cocktail for two (2) in Barrique & Java
- Platinum Welcome Gift: Ex Nihilo Night, Chocolate dipped fruit for two, 6 handcrafted chocolates, relaxation bath bomb
- One $150 voucher per guest for KurSpa treatments or products*
Ballots for the prize draws are $5 each or $20 for five tickets and will only be available at the event.
All funds raised will go towards the YLW Scholarship Fund.
For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelshow.
A hiring fair will also be happening at the event, with employers from YLW.