YLW offering giveaways and flight packages at spring travel show

Photo: YLW/file

If you've been thinking about a getaway, Kelowna International Airport is the place to be this weekend.

YLW's spring travel show is back.

The event is taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the KF Centre for Excellence, featuring a variety of travel-related vendors.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back this event and helping Okanagan Residents plan their next getaway,” said airport director Sam Samaddar

“Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous trip, our Spring Travel Show is sure to have something for everyone.”

The event will feature a variety of vendors offering information on flights and hotels as well as other travel-related information about what passengers can expect at YLW.

YLW and its partners are giving away prize packages, including:

Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport

Two return tickets from Kelowna to Whitehorse from Air North

Roundtrip trip tickets for two on Flair

Roundtrip tickets for two on Lynx to Calgary or Toronto

Roundtrip ticket on Central Mountain Air

Roundtrip tickets for two on WestJet

SilverStar Mountain Resort Stay and Play Package

Two nights’ accommodation

One day bike park or gondola tickets for two people

Float plane tour from Airhart Aviation

Sparkling Hill prize package:

2 night package: 2 nights’ accommodation in our Best Available Room

Daily 3 course dinner per guest in PeakFine Restaurant

Welcome cocktail for two (2) in Barrique & Java

Platinum Welcome Gift: Ex Nihilo Night, Chocolate dipped fruit for two, 6 handcrafted chocolates, relaxation bath bomb

One $150 voucher per guest for KurSpa treatments or products*

Ballots for the prize draws are $5 each or $20 for five tickets and will only be available at the event.

All funds raised will go towards the YLW Scholarship Fund.

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelshow.

A hiring fair will also be happening at the event, with employers from YLW.