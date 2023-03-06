Megadeth to play Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Contributed

Thrash metal titans Megadeth are coming to Kelowna.

The band will play Prospera Place on April 29.

“We cannot wait to bring Megadeth’s Crush The World tour to the Great White North - I’m still riding high from our Sold Out Budokan show with Marty Friedman last week, but there is no letting up and it’s your turn, Canada. Get ready,” said Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

Megadeth released its sixteenth studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! last year. While the band has been together since 1983, that album became the highest charting Megadeth album ever.

Fan club and VIP packages go on sale Tuesday at megadeth.com while Live Nation and venue pre-sales will run on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. via Live Nation.

General public tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com.