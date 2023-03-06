Policymakers asked to keep up with growth in popularity of e-bikes

Photo: Pexels

A Kelowna e-bike retailer is calling on the provincial government and RCMP to better define what an e-bike actually is.

Kelowna E Ride owner Darren Mohl says it's "buyer beware" when it comes to purchasing an e-bike in British Columbia these days.

"We are writing to call on all levels of government to clearly define the rules and regulations regarding electric bicycles," says Mohl.

Right now in B.C., Class 1 e-bikes are listed as having an electric motor that assists only during pedalling. Class 2 bikes have a throttle that can work also when you are not pedalling, while Class 3 bikes are pedal-assist only but have a higher top speed.

Mohl would like clarification on speed and motor size as well, "for an electric bike to be legal, the motor must not exceed 500W, nominal or provide assist above 32 km/h. This is a safe limit, especially on public trails."

Right now the electric bicycle market is full of products that range in power from 250W to 1,000W, something Mohl says shouldn't be allowed.

"The market is being flooded with blatantly illegal bikes, exceeding 500W or 32 km/h. A 750W or 1,000W motor that has been 'reduced' to 500W is still an overpowered motor," Mohl said, adding it's not difficult to modify these bikes, bypassing the controlling software.

"I recognize the legal limit is 500W but if they're leaving it like the wild, wild west which it has been, (that's) only going to keep creating these problems," says Mohl.

As it stands, Mohl says there is a disconnect between the federal and provincial governments, "the federal government is not giving any parameters or definitions, or enough substance for the provincial governments to work with leaving it up to them to create their own rules, but it's allowing these products to still come into Canada."

Mohl says that leaves store owners and e-bike sellers like himself to police themselves and educate buyers.

"Some people don't know what they're buying, because it's so new. They don't know what they're buying until it's too late most times."

Mohl says he seek bikes come in for repair that can go as fast as 72 km/h.

"You're not supposed to use them on the streets. They're not street-legal. I will not repair a product that is over 500W, because that is not a street-legal electric bike. If they go out there and ride on that street and they hit somebody, anybody, the liabilities are huge."

Castanet has done several stories on the controversies which have already been created by the different classifications of e-bikes, especially when it comes to the Rail Trail and BC Parks. Last June the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee voted unanimously to drop a ban on Class 2 bikes, which had been in place since 2021.

It was step in the right direction but still confusing for many who ride the Rail Trail between Penticton and Vernon, and according to Mohl, the move doesn't address the insurance issue or rebates for e-bikes. In British Columbia, there is no provincial sales tax on e-bikes and e-bike accessories at the time of sale, regardless of motor size.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement, said it is working to "enable the safe use of low-carbon, convenient transportation options that will help us reach our CleanBC clean transportation goals.

"The ministry regularly reviews new and emerging e-mobility technologies and options, including e-bikes, to understand how these modes of transportation can work in communities in B.C. Current regulations require a legal e-bike’s electric motor or motors to not exceed 500 watts in total. A bike with a more powerful motor or motors doesn’t qualify for the tax credit."

For his part, Mohl feels like the playing field isn't even for operators and businesses like his, "the most effective way to combat this is a solid set of definitions and enforcement at the source. Allowing these bikes to be distributed puts a strain on the RCMP and hurts law-abiding local businesses."