Kelowna RCMP arrest two for possession of child pornography

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has arrested two people in separate investigations for possession of child pornography.

The ICE Unit executed two search warrants in late February and each person was taken into custody.

A forensic search of the seized devices will be conducted and submitted to the BC Prosecution Service. Specifics of both cases were not released and charges have not yet been approved.

The suspects were both released after the search warrants were completed.

"These latest of incidents highlight the crucial need for parents to familiarize themselves with how their teenagers are using the internet, said Cpl. James Jenkins with Kelowna RCMP ICE.

Police are encouraging parents to ask about what their kids are doing online and understand which applications they’re using and what exactly they’re using them for.

"Whether your child or teen is being extorted into sending explicit images of themselves, or they’re actively seeking out Child Sexual Abuse Material, engaging with your children about Internet safety should be a topic of conversation. Parents play an integral part in preventing aspects of this crime," Jenkins added.