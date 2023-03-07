RCMP seek dismissal of Kelowna officer acquitted after rough arrest

Contributed

A Kelowna RCMP officer found not guilty of assault is now facing possible disciplinary action by the force.

The RCMP has scheduled a code of conduct hearing for Const. Siggy Pietrzak next month in Kelowna. Code of conduct hearings are initiated when the RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a member.

Pietrzak was acquitted of an assault charge last December in a high-profile case involving the arrest of a man in downtown Kelowna in May of 2020.

Two bystanders recorded the incident on cellphone video. The recordings showed Pietrzak striking Tyler Russell in the face and head multiple times as two other officers attempted to take Russell into custody.

During his trial, the Crown and defence called competing “expert witnesses” who testified on whether the officer’s conduct was in accordance with RCMP training and policies.

Ultimately, the judge in the case ruled that the punches thrown by Const. Pietrzak were "reasonable, necessary and proportionate."

The RCMP code of conduct allegations suggests the force now thinks otherwise.

Pietzak is facing three allegations under the Code of Conduct of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He’s accused of one violation of sec. 5.1, which says that “members use only as much force as reasonably necessary in the circumstances”. The two other allegations are under sec. 7.1, which states that “members behave in a manner that is not likely to discredit the force”.

Tyler Russel filed a civil lawsuit in 2020 against Const. Pietrzak, the B.C. Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, as the legal representative for the RCMP. In its original statement of defence, the Attorney General of Canada denied that the officer used excessive force and said that any force used was “reasonable and justified by law.”

The hearing is scheduled for April 3 at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort.

After Pietrzak was acquitted last December, he remained suspended with pay. Castanet has reached out to the RCMP to confirm whether he is still suspended.