Irrigation construction to start this month at Kelowna cemetery

Photo: City of Kelowna

The final phase of irrigation construction at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery starts next week.

During work set to run until July, the front portion (section G and C) of the cemetery will be affected. Noise will be minimal, but construction equipment and fencing will be present.

“We understand that this construction will impact those who wish to visit the gravesites of their loved ones,” said Tracey Hillis, cemetery manager.

“We will be working hard to ensure the work is completed in a timely manner and that all disruptions are kept to a minimum. We really appreciate residents’ patience and understanding as we work to complete this project.”

The city says the renewal of the irrigation system will help maintain the integrity of the landscaping and trees within the cemetery for years to come.

Equipment and noise will halt if an interment takes place in proximity to the construction area. Contact the cemetery office at 250-862-5518 for booking inquiries.