Crews working on vegetation pruning along Mission Creek Greenway

Photo: Mission Creek Restoration Initiative Mission Creek

Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park will be getting an annual vegetation maintenance and pruning starting Wednesday.

A contracted crew will be working for the Ministry of Forests for the next five days. They will be working along the recreational trail upstream from south of Lakeshore Road.

Temporary closures are expected in the areas crews are working. Park-goers are being asked to obey any barricades, signs and flag people.

A visual inspection will be conducted of the dike during the snowmelt in Mission Creek.