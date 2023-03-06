Exhibits free at Kelowna Art Gallery on International Women’s Day

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery Visitors peruse the Shape of Opus creations of artist Shannon Bool.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is inviting members of the public to visit for free on International Women’s Day.

“We currently have an amazing lineup of exhibitions led by women that explore feminist perspectives,” says Nataley Nagy, executive director. “We welcome residents and visitors alike to be inspired by the achievements of women in the visual arts together with us.”

One of the main exhibitions, We Are Countless, features artists Reyhan Yazdani and Nasim Pirhadi’s reflections on their experiences as Iranian women. It calls attention to timely social and political issues through a presentation of ceramic sculpture, video, works on paper, paintings, and installation.

Shannon Bool’s The Shape of Obus can be seen in the largest gallery space. Her large-scale tapestries, sculptural elements and photograms re-contextualize and challenge the work of 1930s Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier.

On International Women’s Day this Wednesday, entrance to the gallery will be free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can access all four exhibition areas, plus an art lab where they can add to a textile tapestry mural inspired by the featured artists.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna, B.C.