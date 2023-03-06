Bronze vases stolen from Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are investigating a theft from the local cemetery.

RCMP say they were notified on Feb. 15 after 20 bronze wall-mounted bronze bud vases were taken from the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

The vases are about the size of a hand and were taken sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 15.

While the cemetery gates are locked to vehicles at night, foot traffic can still enter.

The vases were secured by adhesive on the walls for people to place flowers at their loved one’s graves.

“It’s difficult to understand how someone could commit a crime like this and be so disrespectful towards the deceased, and their grieving loved ones,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating this file and is asking the public and businesses to report to police if you have any information which may lead to the arrest of those responsible. Contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-8573.