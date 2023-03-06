Kelowna Community Music School still looking for a new home more than a year after announcing plans to move

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna Community Music School has to be out of its current building by July 2024.

The clock is ticking for the Kelowna Community Music School. The organization has until the summer of 2024 to find or build a new home.

In December 2021, the music school sold the house that it’s been using as its studios and office space for more than 30 years. It has outgrown the space and is looking for somewhere much larger.

To help meet the needs of the community, an online survey has been launched.

“It’s really just to gather information from various members of the community about how a new, state-of-the-art facility would benefit not only those who use it, but the wider public. Because this is obviously going to be important in terms of where we end up and how we’re going to do that,” explains KCMS executive director Lucy Benwell.

She says that they want to hear from a wide variety of people. “Everyone has different needs and the more we glean the more we can work to serve those needs,” says Benwell.

The survey is open until March 9. Everyone who fills it out and gives their name will be entered in a draw for a KCMS mug.

The music school is also preparing for a major fundraiser in June.

Tickets are now on sale for A Midsummer Night’s Gala on Saturday, June 24 at the Metro Hub on Ellis Street and Coronation Avenue.

“That particular evening we would hope to raise in the region of $25,000 or $30,000,” says Benwell. The money will go towards architectural fees to have conceptual drawings of a new music school drawn up.

Benwell notes that while KCMS has strong ties with the group Citizens For A New Performing Arts Centre in Kelowna, that facility isn’t going to happen in the next couple of years, which is what KCMS would need.

“At this point, we are gathering as much information as we can so that when we’re fortunate to have a site, we can run with it as quickly as possible.”

The lease on their old site is set to expire in July of next year.