Cold start to spring doesn’t stop gardeners, golfers

Cindy White

While there is still some cold weather in the forecast, the first signs of spring are popping up across the Central Okanagan.

The Greenery garden centre opened for the season on the weekend, and some golf driving ranges also launched their 2023 seasons.

“I’m really excited about spring. It’s been kind of a long winter, so I’m excited to get the spring rolling,” said Martina, who was plant shopping with her daughter on Sunday.

There was a steady flow of people through the doors, but it was a bit slower than the first weekend last year, where temperatures were warmer.

“Our schedule stays the same every year, so they (gardenders) can start looking around, getting some ideas,” said Kirsten Segler, manager at The Greenery.

He points out that next week could get a bit colder, but most of the hardy spring plants they see should be able to handle overnight temperatures of -5 C if they’re hardened off properly.

Over at The Golf Centre on Benvoulin Road, it was a full house despite a chilly wind on Sunday afternoon.

“Golfers that have been cooped up all winter are ready to go,” said golf pro Derek Nicolson. “It’s been a little colder than normal, obviously, for this time of year, but people are just happy to be outside enjoying hitting a bucket of balls, even with the cooler temperatures.”

March 1 marks the beginning of meteorological spring. The Weather Network and Environment Canada are predicting a sluggish start to the season in BC and many other parts of Canada.

While March, April and May could to be cooler than normal, the spring forecast for the southern half of BC calls for higher than average precipitation.