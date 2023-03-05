Approved burning day in Kelowna, plumes of smoke expected

Photo: Contributed White smoke see near the base of Kirschner Mountain Sunday morning.

A large plume of white smoke can be seen near the base of Kirschner Mountain Sunday morning, but the Kelowna Fire Department says it's likely an approved burn.

While images of the smoke was sent to Castanet, a dispatcher with KFD says they've received no reports about this specific fire.

But Sunday is an approved burning day, the dispatcher said, and a number of people are expected to be out burning, particularly in agricultural areas.