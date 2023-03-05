Amuse! Eat, Drink, and be Social returns with a bang

Hundreds of people showed up to YLW’s KF Centre for Excellence on Saturday night for Amuse! Eat, Drink and Be Social — an all inclusive dinner event with some of the best sips, bites and pairings the Okanagan has to offer.

“We have over 60 businesses represented here, it’s a great marketing opportunity for them to have 500 people right in front of them at their booth. And there’s some new businesses,” explained event director Holly Dober.

“New businesses that are launching their new restaurants in Kelowna that haven’t even opened their doors yet, so it’s a great opportunity for them to shout out and introduce themselves.”

A part of the event since it started here in Kelowna, A chef for Sysco Canada says it’s great for everyone involved in the food industry to be back celebrating Amuse.

“I think for the food industry itself, it’s a huge positive. It shows the diversity we have in our valley, some of the amazing chefs we have in the valley. There’s so many nice people and good restaurants, and good opportunities to go out and have fun and have a good bite," added Chef Brent Durec of Sysco Kelowna.

Only bringing in the best food and drink the Okanagan has to offer, the event is a great sneak peek of what’s to come.

“Today gives you a great opportunity to sample some of those great restaurants, and you know what? Later on, on the weekend when you and your wife or you and your partner want to go out and enjoy it, then it’s a great opportunity to say hey, I’ve already tried some of their food, let’s go try the rest of the menu now," he continued.

It was the first Amuse event at KF Centre for Excellence.