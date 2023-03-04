Two Eagles opens their driving range for the 2023 golf season

Photo: Two Eagles Facebook

Golf season is back in the Okanagan!

Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy has opened their driving range for the 2023 golf season.

Starting Saturday, March 4, golfers from around the Okanagan can bring their clubs to Two Eagles to wack some balls around, and prepare for another year of golf on the course.

Castanet reached out to the pro shop to hear what's going on, and Two Eagles couldn't be more excited to be back after a long winter break.

"It's very exciting," said pro shop employee Jessica Blaggett. "We're looking forward to getting the 2023 season kicked off here... everybody is anxious to get back to the golf course."

Blaggett says when she arrived to start work this morning, there was already a line up of avid golfers ready to check out their swing.

“We had a few people lined up outside the door when we first opened the range this morning, and we’ve had a pretty steady flow of golfers coming through. It’s a little chilly out here, so we’ve seen toques and some winter coats, but a couple people in shorts and there’s plenty of smiling faces,” she added.

According to Blaggett, the course isn't quite ready to be played on yet, but they're hopeful a couple good weeks of weather will help speed up the process.

“We don’t have a target date set for the golf course opening yet, but hopefully the weather cooperates here in the next few weeks and we can get the golf course open for another good, busy season.”

For now, people looking to practice ahead of hitting the course can head on over to the driving range at Two Eagles. It's open daily from 10 a.m. until 4:45 p.m., when you can purchase your last bucket of balls.