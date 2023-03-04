Sports cards and collectibles shop opens new store

Photo: Katie Wobshall

Player's Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles has opened their new store in Kelowna.

Just weeks after making the decision to leave their downtown location, the 20+ year collectible shop is back up and running at their new spot on Banks Road, with more than three times the space for their products.

Speaking with store owners Jason and Katie Wobshall, they couldn't be more thrilled about their new location, and what it's going to provide for them and their customers.

"We're excited! We’re tired, but we’re good. The move went great, we came in, we had lots of friends and family helping, and we got all the signs up on the first day with security in and paint going up on the walls. The store is shaping up, there's still lots of work to do, but we’re definitely open for business,” said Katie.

Jason tells Castanet his customers have been eager to see the new store, with plenty of people already stopping in before the official soft open.

“It’s been pretty positive, we’ve actually had people popping in all week, even with all the sawdust and saws and demoing and stuff, we still had people trying to get in looking to sell stuff and buy stuff, so it’s been really good,” said Jason.

Not everything is ready to go as there's still construction and demoing to perfect the overall look of the store, but Player's Choice has their online store up and running, as well as trading cards available in shop to buy, sell or trade.

The new location brings in new and expanded hours for the shop. Moving forward, Player's Choice Sports Cards and Collectibles will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

While the store completes renovations for its new look, owners Katie and Jason are excited to announce the Grand Opening on April 15, which happens to be Hockey Card Day in Canada.

“We’re still working on some details, but it’s looking like we’re going to have an NHL player come in, and we’re going to do an in-store scavenger hunt, and we’ll have some specials. Plus, everyone that comes in will get a free pack of hockey cards," added katie.

You can find the new store at 310 Banks Road Kelowna.