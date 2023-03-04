Pet bird Sunny missing from a Glenmore home Saturday

Photo: Petri's Treasures Bird Rescue Sunny the Conure has escaped from a Glenmore home Saturday.

A Kelowna family is desperately looking for their pet bird after it escaped from their home.

Petri's Treasures Bird Rescue posted to Facebook Saturday morning about a Glenmore family whose Green Cheek Conure bird escaped from its home.

Sunny got out from the home on Drysdale Boulevard, and the family has bee searching for it all day. As of 1:30 p.m., the bird is still missing.

“It is cold here and this birds needs to get back to its family,” Petri's Treasures Bird Rescue wrote. “This is so heartbreaking for the family and they just want him back.”

Those with any information about the missing bird can reach the bird rescue at 250-864-3448.