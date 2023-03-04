Kelowna lawyer files suit against WestJet over delayed flight home

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kelowna lawyer is seeking more than $34,000 from WestJet after his flight home from Dublin this past summer was delayed by more than a day.

Marc Whittemore filed the claim in Kelowna's small claims court last week, alleging WestJet's “deceptive practices” resulted in him getting back to Kelowna from his trip to Ireland 29 hours later than scheduled.

Whittemore says he booked a round-trip flight with WestJet from Kelowna to Dublin, with a stop in Calgary both ways. He left Kelowna on June 1, 2022 with a scheduled return date of June 12.

Whittemore says he arrived at the Dublin airport at 10 a.m., and checked in for his 1:30 p.m. departure.

“The claimant endured intolerable line ups, crowdedness, and delay in the hot, poorly ventilated, poorly lit basement of the Dublin terminal, to check-in luggage for six hours,” Whittemore's claim states.

“The delays were caused solely by the defendant not having sufficient check-in staff.”

Whittemore claims he boarded the flight at 5:30 p.m., four hours after the flight was scheduled to depart. But after waiting on the tarmac for 45 minutes, he says the flight was cancelled.

The flight was rescheduled for the next day at 3:30 p.m., and he was told he would be able to catch a 7:15 p.m. connection in Calgary.

“The claimant again endured intolerable line ups, crowds and delay in the same hot, poorly ventilated, poorly lit terminal basement, checking in on June 13 for several hours, resulting in a two-hour departure delay, missing the Calgary connection and finally arriving in Kelowna at midnight, June 13; 29 hours delay,” Whittemore says.

Whittemore claims WestJet “misled and deceived” him repeatedly, as he says WestJet knew it “could not fulfil the return trip as represented in its itinerary.”

He claims damages of $33,000 related to the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, $1,000 related to the Canadian Transportation Agency's Air Passenger Protection Regulations and a further $185 related to the Carriage by Air Act.

WestJet has yet to file a response to the claim.

Whittemore has been a lawyer since 1982 and currently runs the Marc R.B. Whittemore Law Corporation in downtown Kelowna.

Whittemore's claim comes shortly after two Penticton resident filed a lawsuit against WestJet over their cancelled return flights.