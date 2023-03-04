Fire crews responded to grass fire in Kelowna's North End Friday night

Photo: File photo

Fire crews doused a grass fire in Kelowna's North End Friday night. The cause of the fire is considered “suspicious.”

At about 7:15 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to multiple calls about a grass fire near Ellis Street and Manhattan Drive.

Fire crews arrived and found a six-by-three-metre fire burning behind the Telus Park building. It had extended from the grass into two large pine trees.

“Given the fire's location, crew had to advance approximately 350 feet of hose line to reach the fire. It was quickly extinguished,” said KFD platoon captain John Kelly.

No buildings were affected by the fire.

Police attended the scene and the cause of the fire is considered suspicious. Police continue to investigate.