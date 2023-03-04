Kelowna man denies drugs found were his, and denies gang affiliation

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police found drugs, cash and and gang apparel at a Kelowna home on Dec. 8, 2019..

A Kelowna man accused of being a member of the Independent Soldiers gang and possessing a variety of drugs for trafficking testified Friday that the drugs found in his home weren’t his.

Kyle Hollaman was in Kelowna court Friday for what was scheduled to be a one-day trial, but will take longer. He’s facing four charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of an unauthorized firearm, a taser.

The charges stem from a police raid on a home at 505 Valley Road on the evening of Dec. 19, 2018. The raid occurred after a nine-day RCMP investigation and charges were laid in January 2020.

In one of the home’s bedrooms, police found methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl, along with two scales with white residue, the taser and $8,000 in cash in a safe.

Three other men were inside the room when police executed their search warrant, while Hollaman was in the adjoining bathroom.

Police also found clothing and a wall plaque bearing the name “Independent Soldiers” and “IS.”

Following the raid, police said a 32-year-old man who was arrested in the raid was an Independent Soldiers gang member. Hollaman was 32 years old at the time.

But during his testimony, Hollaman said he was not a member of the gang, and said the room where the drugs were found was not his. He claimed he shared the home with several people, and lived in a room in the basement.

A tenancy agreement with the names of Hollaman and Kevyn Kerbyson was found in the bedroom, and Hollaman said Kerbyson lived in the room where the drugs were found. He claimed he had lived with Kerbyson for several months at that home, and for a month and a half at a previous home. He said the tenants in the home all used Kirbyson’s room to use drugs in, and there was an understanding that people could come and go from the room as they pleased.

But Hollaman said he didn’t know Kirbyson well, and when pressed by Crown prosecutor Michael LeDressay, he claimed he never found out what Kirbyson did for a living.

During cross-examination, LeDressay suggested Kirbyson never lived in the home at all, but was being used by Hollaman as a scapegoat. LeDressay suggested Hollaman actually knew that Kirbyson was a homeless man who lived in a tent, and had put his name on the tenancy agreement in case police raided the home.

Hollaman denied the assertion.

But at the conclusion of Hollaman’s testimony Friday, LeDressay told Justice Steven Wilson that he’ll be applying for a “rebuttal,” where he’ll call more evidence in response to Hollaman’s testimony.

“I’m planning to call officers who encountered Mr. Kirbyson on the street on Dec. 17, two days before the search warrant was executed, and at 5:45 in the morning, the day after the search warrant was executed, Mr. Kirbyson was in a tent,” LeDressay said.

Hollaman testified Kirbyson moved out of their home three months after the police raid, and he lost contact with him.

Kirbyson died at the age of 33 on Christmas Day, 2021.

While Hollaman remained adamant that the room where the drugs were found was Kirbyson’s and not his, several documents with Hollaman’s name were found in the room, along with his business cards for his flooring and tiling company, Pristine Tile and Flooring.

There were also two notebooks in the room that contained detailed notes about flooring jobs on some pages, along with other pages that contained references to drug trafficking. But Hollaman said he was unsure how the documents and business cards ended up in the room, and said the handwriting in the notebooks was not his.

“Was Kevin [Kirbyson] secretly in the tile business? You lived with him for five and a half months, having dinner with him occasionally, using his room to do drugs, and you say that you did not know that he was in the tile business?” LeDressay asked.

“I don’t know whose book that is, maybe it’s his, I don’t know,” Hollaman replied.

The notebook contained slang references to “pants,” “side,” and “Pepsi” – street slang which refers to heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, respectively. Hollaman said he was only aware of the meaning of “side,” as he personally used methamphetamine.

Hollaman also denied having any relationship with the Independent Soldiers, and said he never asked Kirbyson if he had any affiliation with the gang, despite the clothing and wall plaque with the gang’s name on it that was found in the room. He testified that after previously spending time in jail, he had learned it was best to not ask questions about things like that.

The trial was expected to take just one day, but with LeDressays’ application for the additional RCMP officers’ testimony, another couple days of trial may be required. Further trial dates have not yet been scheduled. Hollaman remains out of custody at this time.