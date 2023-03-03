Protest against old-growth logging held at Kelowna City Hall

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A protest was held outside Kelowna’s City Hall Friday afternoon against old-growth logging and in conjunction with the Fridays for Future movement.

Originally started by Greta Thunberg, Fridays for Future has chapters all over the globe, including Kelowna.

The group gathered Friday to protest deforestation and call for the protection of old-growth forests.

“Last Saturday, there was a really big movement going on in Victoria, and it marked 200 days since the BC Premier David Eby promised to protect old growth forests within 100 days. This is a big movement to hold him to that promise,” explained Carley May of the Kelowna chapter of Fridays for Future.

In response to protests over logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island, the provincial government two years ago deferred harvesting in the area. That deferral is set to expire in June, protesters in Kelowna want to see the area permanently protected.

"We’re really trying to make sure that that can’t be cut... The NDP government is making a lot of empty promises and not showing up for them, and not really doing anything we actually want," May said.

Fridays for Future says Premier Eby needs to prohibit any old growth logging in B.C.

The province on Friday extended a set of logging deferals in the Fraser Canyon to protect owl habitat.