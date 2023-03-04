Child rapist sentenced to seven years in prison by Kelowna judge

Photo: Colin Dacre

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault involving a child. Reader discretion is advised.

A man who sexually abused his great-niece has been handed a seven-year prison sentence by a Kelowna judge.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was found guilty after a trial last year of six criminal counts related to incidents that occurred between 2003 and 2009. The name of the community where the offences occurred is also being withheld.

The victim was between the ages of six and 11 at the time of the assaults, which saw her abused by her great-uncle who was in his late 40’s and early 50’s.

At trial, the victim was 24. The accused — identified in court records as “Mr. J” — was 65.

The first incident happened when the victim was six years old and alone inside a camper trailer where Mr. J lived. He put his hand down the victim’s pants, rubbed her vagina, pulled down her pants and raped her.

Court documents say Mr. J babysat his victim upwards of 10 to 15 times a month because the child's father died at a young age, and her mother juggled multiple jobs while raising a large family.

A second incident saw Mr. J show the six-year-old victim a pornographic video. He asked her if she wanted to do what was depicted in the video, and the child said yes. He would go on to penetrate her with his penis and buy her candy afterwards as a reward.

Two more incidents occurred when the victim was seven and 11 years old, when Mr. J placed his penis in her mouth. The incident that occurred when the victim was seven also involved another child of the same age.

Crown prosecutors argued for a sentence of six to eight years while the defence suggested three to five years.

In a pre-sentence interview with a psychologist, Mr. J continued to proclaim his innocence and said the whole saga was orchestrated by the victim's brother, “with whom Mr. J. has had a strained relationship over the years.”

Judge Andrew Tam was presented by the Crown prosecutor with a barrage of similar cases to rely on during the sentencing, and said the sheer number of child sex assault cases he could reference was “singularly depressing.”

“This feeling worsens with the realization that reported cases are necessarily a small subset of all cases that come before the courts, which are themselves but a small fraction of the true incidence of sexual offending against children in our communities,” said Tam's decision.

Tam ruled the severity of Mr. J’s offenses and the fact he was in a position of trust over the victim meant he was owed a prison term at the higher end of the sentencing range.

In addition to the seven-year sentence, Mr. J will be required to register as a sex offender.