Central Okanagan board of education being asked to increase a number of fees

A number of fees, including those for busing and special academy programs, could be going up for students in the Central Okanagan.

The School District 23 board of education will be asked to approve the proposed fee increases when it meets Wednesday.

Included in the package of proposed increases is a recommendation to hike the busing fee to $400 per student per year. If approved, it would amount to an increase of $5 a month or $50 a year from the current $350 students currently pay.

That would represent the fourth increase since busing fees were restored to $200 a year in 2018.

The fee increase would bring in approximately $215,000 in additional revenue which the district says would cover costs of an additional route for the 2023-2024 school year ($70,000) and an increase in fuel and supply costs ($150,000).

The district's finance and audit committee recommended the increase at its last meeting.

Other fees, including those for students enrolled in the golf academy at Mount Boucherie and the Hockey Canada skills academy could also be going up.

It is recommended the present fee, ranging from $150 to $375 per student be increased to a fixed cost of $465 if a student has a membership at Two Eagles Golf Course or $545 without a membership.

A board report says the new pricing structure rolls in "add on" coaching and training charges which all students had opted for in previous years and also reflected higher costs of the program due to increased class size necessitating the addition of another golf instructor.

The hockey skills academy will also increase depending on the school students originate from.

The cost for semester will rise from $1,100 to $1,300 for students at Canyon Falls, KLO and OKM, $1,000 to $1,170 for Rutland Senior students and from $850 to $965 for those at Mount Boucherie.

The staff report notes fees have not increased in nearly a decade while ice rentals have nearly doubled, and busing has gone from $50 to $100 per trip. All other costs associated with the program have also increased.

The board of education will review the increases when it meets Wednesday evening.