Transportation Safety Board investigating WestJet emergency landing in Kelowna

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending an investigator to Kelowna after a WestJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing this week due to an engine fire.

The federal agency announced Friday it will “gather information and assess” the incident.

The WestJet Encore flight from Kamloops to Calgary on a Havilland DHC-8-402 aircraft was forced to land at YLW after one of its engines caught fire and locked up shortly after takeoff. Seventy-five passengers were on the plane at the time.

The flight safely landed in Kelowna under the watchful eye of a large contingent of emergency crews.

Video captured from inside the aircraft shows fire belching from the back of one of the plane’s engines.

The Transportation Safety Board is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation “occurrences.” The group aims to improve transportation safety and does not assign fault or blame.

Passengers aboard the aircraft praised the actions of the pilots and inflight crew members.