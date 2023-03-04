Spaghetti bridge contest returns to Okanagan College

The Spaghetti Bridge Building contest returned to Kelowna’s Okanagan College Friday for the first time in three years.

The competition gave students from across the valley a chance to compete and see who could build the best bridge using dried pasta.

“When we think about all the infrastructure that we take advantage of every single day, we don’t necessarily remember that behind that infrastructure is a scientist, an engineer, a mathematician, a skilled trades professional,” said Okanagan College president Neil Fassina.

“So, to be able to have the youth in the community and beyond be able to look at how they can engage in STEM-based learning and have a blast doing it. It’s just a chance, like I said, to make science fun.”

More than 250 middle school, high school, and post-secondary students took part, with awards handed out across all age groups.

“We just wrote a bunch of exams, so we didn’t really prepare for it, but we used our prior knowledge in this program to come out here and use the materials that were given to us,” explained OC student Reyann Siddique.

“We used glue, we especially used a lot of glue to make sure it’s sturdy. We used a lot of triangles, which everyone was using. We kind of stole that from everyone, and yeah, we used as much as we could and we got it done.”

Hunter, a student from Spring Valley Middle School said they went into the competition unsure "what to do."

"Me and Marcus designed it, we had an arch design, but then we just did rectangles, I guess, and triangles. And then we had to readjust because it kept on tilting."

Fassina tells Castanet this 38-year-long event is a staple in OC learning each year as it's a great experience for students interested in engineering.

"What we're trying to get them to focus on is some of the fundamental principles of physics. So, how can I span a certain distance, and not only be able to keep the structure I’ve created suspended, but also be able to hang a weight from it. So, it’s really starting to show the structural engineering and the physics side of the STEM environment.”

Complete Results

Heavyweight

First – Rouzbeh Rouzbehani and Gelareh Ghomashi– Fairleigh Dickinson University Bridge weighed 1000 g Bridge held 94.1 kg

Second – Paulo Balana – Okanagan College Bridge weighed 986.56 g Bridge held 44.85 kg

Third – Annabelle, Jenna, Delilah and Olive Pieper – Kelowna Secondary School Bridge weighed 894.35 g Bridge held 35.47 kg



Secondary (lightweight)

First – Caleb Dyck, Baden Smith – Vernon Christian School

Second – Sophia Widmer – Canyon Falls Middle School

Third – Joel Sagert, Daniel Chirica – Spring Valley Middle School

Fourth – Eli Anthony, Michael MacDonald, Evan Haycroft, Cohen Sirges – Springvalley Middle School

Fifth – Marcus Overholt, Hunter Twist, Owen Thiessen, Deegan Hough – Springvalley Middle School

Team Building Secondary