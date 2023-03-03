Big White extends chairlift hours to 4 p.m. as sun sets later

Photo: Big White

With the sun staying out a little longer these days, Big White has extended their lift hours.

Beginning Friday, the Black Forest Chair, Ridge Chair, Plaza Chair, Bullet Chair and TELUS Park Chair will all be spinning until 4 p.m. through the rest of the season.

Prior to Friday, these chairs were open until 3:30 p.m.

The move to spring hours is a sign of the changing season, with the sun setting around 5:45 p.m. in the Kelowna area these days.

The days will get even longer when the clocks spring forward on March 12.

Night skiing is also available until 8 p.m. at Big White's Bullet Chair and Plaza Chair from Tuesday to Saturday, and at the TELUS Park Chair on Friday and Saturday.

But during the upcoming March break period from March 12-25, skiing will be offered every night until 8 p.m.