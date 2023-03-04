Kelowna surpasses $1B is building permit value for a second straight year

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

The Kelowna building boom isn't showing any signs of a total slowdown.

While 2022 numbers fell short of the record-breaking figures of 2021, key metrics were still strong.

For the second year in a row the value of building permits issued by the city surpassed the $1 billion figure.

Numbers released in a year-end planning and development report for council shows the value of building permits during the last quarter of 2022 came in at $278.678 million.

Added to the more than $900 million issued during the first three quarters means the city issued building permits valued at approximately $1.180 billion in 2021. That is just slightly less than the $1.187 billion in permits issued in 2021, the first time the city ever surpassed the $1 billion threshold.

Figures in the report prepared by planning director Ryan Smith show the value of permits in 2022 came from 20 per cent fewer permits.

In 2021, a record 2,841 building permits were issued by the city compared with 2,262 last year.

Smith says the value of those permits last year were generally higher than the year previous. That could be a result of inflationary pressures due to higher material costs.

On the residential side, the city issued permits for 3,192 units far surpassing the five and 10 year averages.

Of those, 78 per cent (2,496) were for apartments or row housing. About 61 per cent of all housing units permitted were in one of the city's urban cores. That compares with the five year average of 53 per cent.

Smith does anticipate the pace of housing growth to slow through 2023 with levels closer to the 10-year average.