Strides to End Homelessness goes Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: Strides Kelowna

It's time to walk to end homelessness.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission is getting ready for its 12th annual Strides to End Homelessness event Saturday, where the community rallies together to walk or run downtown, raising money in the process.

Kelowna's Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel says homelessness in Kelowna has never been worse.

"Kelowna's Gospel Mission has been serving in the homelessness sector for over 45 years, and the issues that we face every day are only more complex and more challenging, and they require more brains, more heart and more guts," explained Rempel.

"If we're going to move the needle on homelessness, affordability, and the overall quality of life for our unhoused neighbours, it's going to require the whole community to show their support."

With the homeless population growing in Kelowna in recent years, Rempel says more needs to be done, and it needs to be done right now.

“We want to be more than a bed and a sandwich. In order to address the complex challenges that people face these days, we have to be more than served basic needs. We need to be able to provide wraparound support. These funds go towards that.”

The walk or run event is open to the public and the goal set by Kelowna's Gospel Mission is to raise $70,000.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse, 1304 Ellis Street, and will include a 2K walk, a 5K walk or run, and a 10K run.

You can register for the event or donate here.