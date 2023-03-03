Single-vehicle accident on Richter Street in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A single-vehicle accident has occurred in Kelowna this morning on the corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., Castanet received a news tip that a black car headed southbound on Richter, collided with fire hydrant overtop of the sidewalk.

A witness that drove by says she didn't see the vehicle crash, and that the police were already on scene assessing the damage of the car.

In the photos provided, a tow truck can be seen assisting in the removal of the vehicle.

The witness tells Castanet there were no people on scene other than the police and the clean up crew.

The time of the accident is unknown at this time, and Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

If any more information becomes available, Castanet will update the story.