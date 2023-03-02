City of Kelowna seeking feedback on pair of park plans

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna residents are being invited to take part in the early planning and design of the Mill Creek Linear Park and Burne Avenue Neighbourhood Park.

The Mill Creek Linear Park will run from Parkinson Recreation Centre to Okanagan Lake, while Burne Avenue Neighbourhood Park will be situated between Richter and Ethel Streets.

Interested individuals can participate in online and in-person input opportunities, including an information session on March 16 and a series of “walkshops” on April 19-20, where they can share their priorities for the project area with City staff.

Keith Pinkoski, planner specialist, said that the flooding of Mill Creek in 2017 and 2018 had impacted residents, parks, trails, and roads, causing extensive property damage in nearby subdivisions and interrupting access to public services and businesses, as well as the Kelowna International Airport. To address this issue, the city has secured funding to develop an overall strategy to improve Mill Creek as a linear park and enhance sensitive ecosystem habitat along the corridor, while adapting to flooding where possible.

Between March and April, City staff will consult with the community to share information about the improvements taking place along the Mill Creek corridor and to seek input on park amenity preferences before finalizing plans.

The Mill Creek Flood Protection Project is a multi-year, multi-million dollar initiative to improve the creek corridor and reduce flooding potential from the Kelowna Airport to Okanagan Lake, funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

The project aims to improve creek capacity by rehabilitating creek riverbanks, improve riparian and fish passage, reduce debris accumulation, and add temporary off-stream storage opportunities. Planning and construction began in 2020.

In addition to public and stakeholder engagement, the two park projects will be guided by technical analysis, hydrology, and several long-term planning documents, including the Mill Creek Master Plan (2000) and Linear Parks Master Plan (2009). Early-phase park construction is expected to begin by 2024.

Residents can share their feedback and get the latest information on engagement opportunities via getinvolved.kelowna.ca.