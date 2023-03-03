Passengers praise WestJet crew after engine fire forced emergency landing in Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel Passenger Rene Schmidt said the pilot and crew of a WestJet flight that made an emergency landing in Kelowna acted very professionally.

“It was exciting, but not in a good way.”

That's the assessment from Rene Schmidt, one of the 75 passengers on a WestJet Encore flight from Kamloops to Calgary that was diverted to land in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

Schmidt says he heard a big bang and then one of the propellers, on the right-hand side of the Bombardier Dash 8 - Q400 just stopped.

He praised the pilot for how he handled the situation.

“The pilot was very calm and he just kind of started descending and moving back and forth and informed us what was going on. He told us we would be landing in Kelowna,” said Schmidt after the plane safely touched down at YLW.

“I appreciate the pilot. I appreciate his efforts. WestJet, I think they were professional. They informed us what they’re doing for us.”

He couldn’t see smoke, but another passenger shared a video with Castanet showing flames coming from the engine before eventually going out.

Margaret Baniulis, another passenger, said she felt some bumping and the plane started to descend.

“The next thing I know, the stewardesses seemed a little excited. Then the pilot came over the intercom and told us that there were some issues and that we would be fine. That we were going to keep flying,” she explained.

Baniulis, who is a frequent flier, said everyone stayed calm and the pilot did a good job of keeping passengers informed.

“It could have been a lot worse."

“Thank you to the pilot and the crew, who did a very good job. But we know that planes if they lose an engine–at least I’ve watched Mayday enough–that they can still fly, thank goodness.”

Javaune Wallen, a Kamloops resident on the flight, said the majority of the plane stayed calm, but he was very nervous.

"Honestly, I was so scared, but there was a lady sitting beside me. And she started freaking out. And trembling," he said. "So I had to maintain my composure in order to be strong for her. ... I don't even know how to explain it or describe it."

Wallen said he heard a couple "big bangs," the plane started shaking, and one of the engines stopped.

"So one point I was wondering, was it turbulence? Or is it that we're going down?" he said.

"Then the flight attendants says, 'Yeah, something is wrong, but we're under control. We're trained for this.' The pilots did a very awesome job. Very good job."

WestJet said Thursday it was working to accommodate all guests on the next available flight to Calgary.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests for this inconvenience the diversion has caused and appreciate their patience and understanding as we worked to get them on their way as soon as possible," the airline said.

The incident resulted in a large emergency response to the airport. Senior manager of airport operations Philip Elchitz praised the response.

"This is why we practice this on a regular basis to be able to handle situations like this and it rolled out exactly as we train for," he said.