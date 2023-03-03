Kelowna seeking bids for design of the Bertram Street pedestrian overpass

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is resurrecting its Bertram Street overpass project.

The overpass, a requirement of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for its approval of the Central Green redevelopment, was put on hold a year ago due to skyrocketing costs.

At the time infrastructure general manager Mac Logan told Castanet News bids for the overpass came in at more than double the $5.5 million budgeted for the project.

Costs increased substantially due to labour and material costs. Logan said while they didn't anticipate labour costs to come down, it was hoped the cost of materials had spiked and would be more favourable if the city tried again at a later date.

A new Request for Proposals (RFP) initiated by the city is seeking submissions for "pre-construction design services with the potential of also providing the construction."

The submission brief suggests the successful bidder would provide a design brief, conceptual design, schematic design and detailed design along with other possible duties.

It's expected the final budget for construction will be between $5.5 and $7 million.

The city will receive $3.7 million in gas tax funding for the project.

"The Bertram pedestrian overpass will create a new, accessible, and reliable connection over Highway 97 for people walking and bicycling. It will link growing neighbourhoods on the south side of Highway 97 to downtown and, in the future, to the surrounding active transportation network," the submission document stated.

"This new connection will improve access to parks, employment, transit, businesses, services and amenities for people working and living on both sides of Highway 97."

It's expected construction could begin later this year with completion late in 2024.

The Ministry of Transportation required construction of the overpass as a condition of the Central Green development.