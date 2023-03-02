Unsettled weather brings wind and lightning over Okanagan

Rob Gibson

A Castanet reader shared a timelapse video he created of a stormcloud rolling through the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon tells Castanet the storm stretched from the Okanagan to the Columbia Mountains and across the Kootenays, "it was a line of convection. So not necessarily all thunderstorms, but there was at least one lightning strike detected."

Sekhon says the system brought some moderate rain, and gusty winds.

"We're getting into that season, now where the sun's got some kick to it, we can get some daytime heating from the sun. Right, now we've got a pretty deep trough all the way across B.C. That's giving a lot of cold air aloft, and that's creating an unstable atmosphere."

Sekhon says the clash of warm and cold air creates instability.

"Sometimes all you need is a small disturbance to come through and that's going to kick up, these types of features, which can give some strong winds, and heavy rainfall it can give also hail so, all those things are possible."

The forecast calls for the temperatures to drop overnight and into the next few days.

Sekhon says there could be more instability but, "it's going to be a decreasing chance of that as the evening rolls on here, because of that limiting factor of the daytime heating. I wouldn't expect there to be anything strong coming through overnight."

He said meteorologist will have to watch things "day-by-day" for the potential of thunderstorm

"The possibility is there."

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy conditions in the Kelowna area tonight and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with wind gusting to 40 km/h in the morning and a high of 4 C.