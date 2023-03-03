Okanagan Forest Task Force hopes to have donated tow truck ready for spring cleanup

Cindy White

Spring is fast approaching and the Okanagan Forest Task Force is eager to put its newest piece of equipment, a donated tow truck, to work.

“Last year alone we removed over 100 vehicles out of the backcountry. I think it’s close to 140 vehicles out of the backcountry and every year it's the same. We remove that much every year,” says OFTF founder Kane Blake. “This tow truck will be able to help remove the vehicles, any heavy, heavy objects, and things like that.”

Blake also says it will be useful to lift out trash that has fallen down steep embankments.

Mountain Transmission stepped up recently and offered to refurbish the tow truck’s transmission for free. It was handed over on Thursday.

“All of us here at Mountain Transmission, we’re all outdoorsy people. We camp and hike and hunt and fish and all those things. We really support any kind of cleanup in the backcountry because we see what happens up there and it’s disgusting,” said owner Tom Bischoff.

The transmission will be installed by AH Repair, which is getting the truck road-worthy.

Co-owner Alex Hardy says they’ve done cleanups with Blake and the OFTF over the years.

“So when he told us he had a tow truck that needed a bunch of work, we decided to step up and help him out with that.

“Unfortunately, we don’t do the rebuild side of it. So, Mountain Transmission did their part,” explains Hardy.

The task force has a long list of backcountry dumping areas it wants to clean up this year.

Blake says they’ve already removed garbage dumped near the end of Bartley Road in West Kelowna, but snow is holding up work elsewhere.

When it does melt, he hopes the new tow truck will be ready to roll.