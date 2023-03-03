Judge limits Crown's ability to reference entire criminal record of accused during cross examination

Photo: File photo

The Crown was not able to bring up a Kelowna man's 2011 conviction for criminal negligence causing death during his cross-examination in his aggravated assault trial, which wrapped up last month.

The two-week trial for 42-year-old George Young was held in Kelowna court over the first half of February. Young is accused of striking Tyler Takeda with a baseball bat multiple times in the parking lot of Kelowna's Econo Lodge on the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2021.

This week, Judge Geoffrey Gomery published his reasons for a decision he made mid-trial, which limited what the Crown was able to put to Young during his cross-examination.

In what's known as a “Corbett application,” defence counsel Michael Patterson had sought to exclude the majority of Young's criminal record, save for a 2018 robbery conviction. Patterson had argued that Young's nine assault convictions, six property offence convictions, two drug convictions, 12 “compliance offence” convictions and his 2011 criminal negligence causing death conviction were too dated to be relevant to the Crown's cross-examination.

Crown prosecutor Mallory Treddenick argued Young's entire criminal record should be available to her during cross-examination, as it shows “a pattern of disregard for the law and the moral values accepted by society.”

Justice Gomery noted a large portion of Young's criminal record occurred prior to 2005.

“I think that part of the record carries relatively little weight in this case because it is so dated and because much of it is closely associated with his awful upbringing to which his Indigenous background has contributed,” Justice Gomery wrote in his ruling.

“The extent to which these dated offences support an inference that he will not give truthful evidence under oath is limited, and it is outweighed by the prejudicial effect if the convictions – particularly the old assault convictions – are taken into account.”

Ultimately, the judge ruled Young's prior convictions Treddenick could use in cross-examination included three convictions in 2015 and 2016 for driving while disqualified, a 2017 conviction for failing to appear in court, a 2018 robbery conviction and a 2019 conviction for assault causing bodily harm.

At the beginning of trial, Crown prosecutor Mallory Treddenick said a video of a portion of the incident was “the most compelling piece of evidence” in the case. The video, taken by a bystander and played in court several times, showed a man striking another man with a baseball bat twice, in the head area and the torso.

The video only shows a portion of the altercation and the crown alleges Young struck Takeda between three and five times. This belief comes from witness testimony and from the injuries Takeda suffered.

In a rare move, Justice Geoffrey Gomery placed a publication ban on the entirety of Young’s testimony, at the request of the defence. This makes up the majority of the defence's case.

The ban will remain in place until Justice Gomery delivers his decision on March 31, when portions of Young's testimony may be excluded from the ban.

Young's 2011 conviction of criminal negligence causing death involved the death of Joel Reimer in the early hours of New Year's Day 2010. Young struck Reimer with his car and dragged him for several blocks, leaving his car and Reimer's body on Park Avenue. The incident occurred after Young and Reimer had been in a fight earlier that night.

Young was initially charged with second-degree murder, but he took a plea deal with the Crown and was sentenced to 6.5 years.