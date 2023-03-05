Local photographer captures photos of magpie taking a ride on elk herd near airport

A Kelowna commercial videographer and amateur wildlife photographer credits Castanet with helping him capture some closeups of the elk herd that appears to have made the field beside the Kelowna airport their new home.

"I saw your posts and saw where they were," Mitch Graszat said, explaining he was on his way to another shoot by the airport on Wednesday when he decided to take a drive down Old Vernon Rd. and see if the elk were still around.

"I wasn't expecting to see them necessarily, but it was cool that they were there and they didn't seem too skittish."

Graszat says he tried not to get too close or spook the elk, so he used a long lens and didn't realize he captured images of the elk with magpie tagging along for a ride until he got home.

"I didn't even realize until I got home actually. You can't really see [with the eye], I was pretty far away so I zoomed in on them. But they're sitting on their heads, [it's] pretty funny. I posted [the pictures] on Facebook and someone said in the comments that they're probably eating the ticks," says Graszat.

The elk made an appearance in the middle of February and have stayed around the area. Elk herds have been spotted in the Okanagan Mountain Park/Myra Canyon area and another herd is known to range from the Joe Rich area all the way up to Oyama and Kalamalka Lake.

Elk get more frequent east of the Okanagan into the Christian Valley and Rock Creek area through to Christina Lake.

Graszat says with cars driving by, people stopping to take pictures and planes landing and taking off, the elk don't appear fazed in the least.

"They would look at people when the cars pulled up, they would just look at the cars and the people who got out. Some of them are pretty funny. Some have little goatees, they're pretty cool," Graszat says.

