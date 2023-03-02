Homeless Kelowna man wishing for van life

Jaims Cox is a fixture downtown Kelowna. Living on disability assistance in a shelter, he spends much of his time combing local beaches and creating art.

Living life to the beat of his own drum, he says he’s a simple man who doesn’t need much.

"Here I am today still struggling. The prices of rent here in Kelowna are just ridiculous. And if you’re not a student or a young professional... you really don’t have a chance,” he said.

“I was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety years ago, and being in a shelter and trying to get ahead in life, right now, it seems impossible.”

He says he's overcome a battle with alcoholism, but living in a shelter, Cox knows how difficult that lifestyle can be for people and their mental health. At the same time, he wants people to know change is possible.

“If you’re starting to feel depressed and you think, you know, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. You know what? There is. I’ve seen it, and I’m pretty close to grasping it and grabbing a hold of it. I’m just not there yet, and I need some help," he said.

While out for a walk with a Castanet reporter Thursday, Cox was stopped in his tracks by an older minivan parked at the side of the road.

“See, this here is something I would just absolutely love to have," he said.

"Plenty of room, you throw out the back seats, and you got enough room in there for a single mattress, and you know, a couple shelves where you can put your art supplies."

Cox has set up a GoFundMe to fundraise for the purchase of a used van that he can live in so he can exit the shelter system while making art and videos for his YouTube channel.