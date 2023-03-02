Protest leader's assault trial expected to take longer, after slow start

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

David Lindsay's assault trial slowly moved forward in Kelowna court Thursday morning, delayed by glitching video feeds, technical issues and a number of objections by both the Crown and Lindsay.

Lindsay, one of the main people behind Kelowna's so-called “Freedom Rallies," is facing two assault charges connected to an alleged incident during a COVID-19 protest on Aug. 19, 2021 outside the Doyle Avenue Interior Health building.

The Crown alleges Lindsay attempted to push his way past two security guards and into the building, after he'd been barred from entering. The force he allegedly applied against the guards constitutes the assault charges, the Crown says.

Lindsay, who has a long, unsuccessful history in the Canadian court system, is representing himself at the trial.

The trial, which got off to a rocky start Wednesday, was scheduled for two days, but it appears it will run a fair bit longer. As of Thursday afternoon, the second of at least seven Crown witnesses is still testifying.

While Lindsay declared Wednesday he wouldn't be participating in the trial – over the sheriffs' demands to search the bags of his and his dozens of supporters before they entered the courtroom – he appears to have changed his mind.

After introducing himself to Judge Cathaline Heinrichs as “the innocent” Thursday morning, Lindsay began his cross-examination of Const. David Fortier of the Kelowna RCMP, who was on scene at the Interior Health building on the morning of the protest.

Fortier, who's part of the RCMP Police and Crisis Team, had attended the building at about 10 a.m to pick up a nurse. The PACT program pairs an officer and a nurse to respond to mental health crises in the community. Fortier is currently outside of the country, and testified by video feed. But the feed regularly cut out or froze during cross-examination.

In addition to a surveillance video shown by the Crown Wednesday, Lindsay played his own video taken at the protest. But due to technical issues, the officer couldn't hear the audio. Crown prosecutor David Grabavac suggested Fortier continue his testimony in person at a later date.

In the video, Lindsay can be heard telling Fortier that he wants “to go in and talk to the receptionist.” Fortier testified that he told Lindsay that if he entered the building, he'd be arrested for trespassing.

Lindsay suggested this was a "threat," but the officer contended he had just informed him of the law and the explained the consequences he would face.

During cross-examination, Lindsay asked Fortier if he knew why Lindsay had been previously banned from entering the Interior Health building, to which Grabavac objected on the basis of relevance.

Lindsay said he wasn't ready to disclose the relevance of his line of questioning. But Judge Heinrichs noted that the matter of whether of not Lindsay was allowed into the building had no relevance on whether or not he applied force to the two security guards – the issue at trial.

Taj Smith, a manager with Paladin Security who was on scene during the IH building protest, also testified Thursday. He said Lindsay and several others involved in the protest had been banned from the building due to a previous protest where they were “masquerading through the building and disrupting services.”

Smith testified the nature of the protest on Aug. 19, which involved about 80 to 120 people, was very ambiguous, but it appeared to have something to do with mask or vaccine mandates.

He said two other security guards stood in the doorway to block the protesters from entering the building. Smith said he heard Lindsay tell one of the other guards, Jason Davis, that he was going to force his way into the building. But on Lindsay's first attempt, Smith said he stopped when Const. Fortier yelled at him from his car.

On his second attempt though, Smith says Lindsay walked up to the two guards and pushed his body against them, trying to push past them. Two other RCMP officers arrived on scene at that moment and separated Lindsay from two guards, Smith testified.

He said things calmed down a bit after that, but the two guards requested charges be laid against Lindsay. The two assault charges weren't laid until December though.

Lindsay has previously called the charges “politically motivated.”

The Okanagan's “Freedom Rally” movement has held weekly protests against a variety of pandemic-related measures and other grievances at Kelowna's Stuart Park for several years. The City of Kelowna has filed an injunction naming Lindsay, among others, seeking an order from the courts to stop the protests.

While Lindsay is defending himself in this criminal trial, he was declared a “vexatious litigant” in B.C. back in 2006, meaning he cannot initiate a lawsuit in the province without a judge’s permission.