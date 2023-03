Police issued a traffic ticket Wednesday after a car plowed through a stop sign in Kelowna.

Dash camera footage sent to Castanet shows the car leave the road and crash into the sign at the corner of Springfield Road and Rutland Road South at 5:13 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP says the crash appears to have been caused by a “minor medical issue.”

The driver was unhurt and “after some attention,” was driven to their home.

A violation ticket was issued for driving without due care.