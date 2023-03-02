New Kelowna transportation survey seems to provide contradictory solutions for traffic congestion

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna residents seem to have diverging opinions when it comes to reducing traffic congestion on city streets.

The findings from a new transportation survey conclude residents attitudes around long-term solutions to congestion have strengthened since the last survey conducted three years ago.

According to this latest survey, 65 per cent of residents agreed that "reducing dependence to cars is the solution," while 59 per cent agree "building more roads is the solution."

Those responses are nine and eight percentage points higher respectively than the previous survey.

The transportation survey was conducted by Ipsos, the same company which produces the citizen's survey every three years.

The "statistically significant telephone survey" was undertaken as a way of taking a deeper dive into issues related to transportation which is consistently one of the most important issues within the larger citizen survey.

It concludes in many ways residents' opinions on issuers around transportation, including congestion, have strengthened.

"High levels of support for improving our transportation network overall remains a key focus, with investing in or promoting walking, biking, transit or other sustainable modes of transportation becoming more important to residents over the past few years," the survey concludes.

The survey suggests 81 per cent of respondents believe it is important to invest in, or promote other sustainable modes of transportation in order to reduce dependence on private vehicle travel.

And, while nearly all respondents indicated they would like to get around driving their own vehicle at least some of the time, three-in-10 would like to do so less than they are now.

Half or more say they would like to get around by bike, scooter or skateboard, carpool, use public transit, taxi or ride-share or walk ore often than they do now.

At least 25 per cent say they had utilized at least one of those modes of transportation during the past year.

Interestingly, about 28 per cent of people say they drive more than they did three years ago while the same percentage says they walk, bike or take transit more often than they did three years ago.

And, when it comes to overall congestion, slightly more than half (54 per cent) of respondents say they would be willing to pay more in taxes if it could improve transportation, up 10 per cent from the previous survey in 2019.

Ipsos will present the survey results to city council Monday.