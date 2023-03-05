Lake Country mother needs funds for double lung transplant

Photo: Facebook

“It got to a point where I literally couldn’t catch my breath at all.”

Those were the words of 39-year-old Tawnee Brunet who was diagnosed with lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare lung disease that affects mostly women.



A year after her diagnosis, Brunet is now relying on 24/7 oxygen support to breathe properly. She’s in desperate need of a double-lung transplant.

She also needs funds to support her recovery post surgery. Forced to quit her job because of her health, and now being a single-income family, Brunet simply can’t afford it.

“When you get an organ transplant in Vancouver, you have to live down there for three to six months after surgery because they have to tweak your medications and make sure your body is not rejecting anything,” said Brunet.

“That three to six months is at your own expense and they don’t have places to stay like Ronald McDonald’s House.”

She also says she needs funds for a full-time caretaker while she recovers. Her partner will be too busy back in Lake Country taking care of their child and paying the bills.

“On top of having to leave my job, my significant other is working as much as he can, while still trying to look after me and keep life normal for my four-year-old son.”

In an effort to help Brunet get the medical help she needs, she and her family have started a GoFundMe page to try and raise the money required to see her surgery through. It has raised more than $12,000 already.

They’ve also started a Facebook page with a two-week silent auction for a variety of products.

The silent auction begins on March 3 and runs for two weeks.