UBCO professor fulfils a pledge to the man known as the Father of Ogopogo

Photo: Ray Tahiri Ray Taheri and the director of a school and children's centre in Oradea flanking the monument to Peter Nicu.

The "Father of Ogopogo" now has a place of honour in a European city.

UBCO engineering professor Ray Taheri travelled to Oradea, Romania to supervise the installation of a bronze bust of his friend Peter Nicu, who lived in the city before he emigrated to Canada.

Nicu was a familiar face around Kelowna for decades.

He created the Ogopogo statue that still stands at the waterfront today, built an amphibious vehicle in the shape of the mythical lake monster and had a popular parade float that participated in events around the valley.

Taheri and Nicu met in 2006. After his friend passed away in 2013, Tahiri commissioned the bust and pledged to have it erected in the city that meant so much to Peter. A decade later, he has fulfilled that promise.

He also brought a USD$50,000 endowment from Nicu to help people in the communities where Peter spent his youth.

Nicu was born in Odessa, Ukraine. As a youth, he made his way to Romania, where he was trained as an engineer and served in the air force. He and his wife moved to Canada following the Second World War and eventually ended up in Kelowna in 1974.

During his weeks-long tour, Taheri helped establish three maker space facilities in three designated locations, including two underprivileged public schools. The endowment was also used to provide educational equipment/essentials to a historical church that was damaged by flooding in 2021, to set up a smart board system at a school in a poor area of Oradea, and provide one thousand lunches to a school in Cefa, a remote area 40 km from Oradea.

Among the equipment, he bought for the schools were 3D printers, scanners and computers.

“The other part was the educational part I provided them,” says Taheri. “There’s no point in giving them unless they know how to use them. So I trained them all, the top students so that they can train others.”

The fund also supported a Centre of Mothers and Children without Shelter in Botanica, Chisinau and supplied equipment and lunches to children in a remote village near the Ukraine border.

Taheri says he feels like he has fulfilled his pledge to Nicu.

“My heart is much lighter. I think I have fulfilled my personal and professional obligation. As a teacher and as a friend to late Mr. Nicu.”