Spring closet cleanout supports The Bridge Youth Recovery House

Photo: The Great Closet Cleanout The spring Great Closet Cleanout takes place at the Laurel Packinghouse on March 19.

Spring is just around the corner. Is it time for a wardrobe refresh?

You can shop and support a local charity at the same time during the Great Closet Cleanout later this month at the Laurel Packinghouse.

Part of the proceeds from the event will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House, a live-in program for young people aged 12 to 18 who are experiencing problematic substance use. Currently, there is a long waiting list for recovery beds for youth in the Kelowna area.

“We continue to support local charities with our series of Closet Cleanout events," said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, Event Producer.

“[We] are pleased to support The Bridge Youth Recovery House with a portion of the spring event’s proceeds. The Bridge Youth Recovery House continues to expand their program to support youth with complex mental health and addiction needs”

Everyone who attends The Great Closet Cleanout will get a chance to win door prizes from participating businesses. Shoppers can choose from pre-loved and gently used ladies clothing, shoes, and accessories that will be available to purchase directly from ladies’ closets!

The event is held twice a year. The spring closet cleanout will run from noon to 3 p.m., with a special VIP pre-shop hour starting at 11 a.m. Limited tickets for the pre-shop are available here.