Okanagan coming out of drier-than-normal February

Arctic air swept through the Thompson-Okanagan to bring an end to February, but despite the cold snap, Environment Canada says it was a pretty average February in terms of temperature.

“The first part of the month was quite mild and above average as far as temperature goes, and then we got the Arctic air kind of pushing back into the province around February 20 or 21. So since then, temperatures have been below where they should be this time of year. So those kinds of two things average together," said meteorologist Trevor Smith.

Environment Canada says it was a months of extremes in the Okanagan, with Penticton recording the warmest day of the month on Feb. 21 at 9.2 C.

The coldest day of the month came just a few days later, on Feb. 24, when Kelowna recorded a low of -14.1 C.

Snow and rainfall was well below average for most of the Thompson-Okanagan, except in Kamloops.

Okanagan communities saw just 30 to 60 per cent of their February average precipitation.

"Getting over to Kamloops, the story was different," Smith said, explaining one large snowfall "tipped the precipitation amounts well above average."

"The total combined snow and rain for the month was 46.2 millimetres. The average is 12 millimetres, so that was like 300 per cent above average.”

Environment Canada expects weather to remain cool through the rest of the week, with lows around -3 C and highs hovering around 5 C.