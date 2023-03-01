Kelowna BMW sales associate diagnosed with brain tumour

Photo: GoFundMe

Friends of a well-known Kelowna man are reaching out to the community for help.

Evan Kralkay, a sales associate at BMW in Kelowna, was rushed to hospital on Feb. 25 after experiencing multiple seizures.

Kralkay was placed in a medically-induced coma and on life support to mitigate further seizure activity and brain swelling.

According to a GoFundMe page, a CT head scan revealed a mass in his brain which was the cause of the seizures.

"We have just learned that it is a lower grade Glioma (brain tumor) that may still have a risk of being cancerous which won’t be known until Evan has brain surgery to remove it in a few months. In the mean time, Evan will be monitored 24/7 to try to prevent further seizures which causes brain swelling that pushes back how soon he can get the brain surgery," the GoFundMe said.

Kralkay moved from Saskatoon to Kelowna seven years ago.

Leanne Jamieson, a friend of Kralkay, describes him as extremely generous.

"Everyone that has met Evan knows he would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need," she wrote.

"Evan and Emily have a long journey ahead which may also include radiation after surgery and recovery time. That being said, Evan will not be returning to work for some time, so financial support for him and his family is crucial to keep them going and relieve them of that worry. Emily has also had to postpone starting a new job after months of searching for employment so for the moment they’re on reliant on any financial help," the GoFundMe added.



Close to $10,000 has been raised to date. The goal of the fundraiser is set at $50,000.