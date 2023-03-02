Developer proposing a six-storey mixed use development on Rutland Road

Photo: BFA Studio Architects

A Calgary-based developer is taking a second run at a development on Rutland Road just north of Highway 33.

Arlington Group has brought forward a development proposal for a six-storey mixed-use commercial and residential rental project at 1255 to 179 Rutland Road North.

The application replaces one the developer brought forward 16 months ago for an eight-storey mixed-use building.

The new proposal would include street-level commercial units with 114 rental units in the five storeys above.

There would also be one level of underground parking.

In order to proceed, the developer is seeking to rezone the property to the UC4r, the Rutland Urban Centre rental-only zone.

The developer is also seeking three variances, including a north and south setback variance from the required four metres to less than half a metre and a parking reduction from 72 to 65.

The applicant says it will pay cash-in-lieu for the seven deficient stalls.

The developer is also proposing to make a donation to the city's tree planting program to compensate for missing on-site trees.

The rental units are proposed to include a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units.

Commercial buildings on the site would have to be demolished to make way for the new development.

The application must still move through various city departments before making its way to the council table for discussion.