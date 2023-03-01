Kelowna RCMP seek dash camera footage from area around where bomb was found

Photo: Castanet A police robot deployed Monday in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP has issued an appeal for the public’s help as it investigates the discovery of a pipe bomb Monday.

The improvised explosive device was found on the grass next to Highway 97 near Cooper Road.

The incident resulted in a several-hour closure of the highway and the attendance of the provincial explosive disposal unit, which defused the device.

“Police are currently combing through hours of video surveillance collected from the surrounding businesses and are asking for the public’s assistance,” said a brief news release Wednesday.

Anyone who may have dash camera footage of Highway 97 in the area where the bomb was found between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Feb. 27 is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-10835.

At a news conference Tuesday, police described the device as “sophisticated.”

“Having had a debrief with our [explosive disposal unit] team, they advised me this morning that it was a sophisticated device, meaning that had it been activated, they believe it would have been successful at detonation,” said Insp. Beth McAndie.