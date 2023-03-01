Mission group, realtor make big donation to Mamas for Mamas

Photo: Contributed Brent Marshall (L) Shannon Christensen (M) Steve Harvey (R)

Okanagan non-profit organization Mamas for Mamas has received a $50,000 donation thanks to two local businesses.

Mission Group and Business Finders teamed up to donate the money to Mamas for Mamas, a local group dedicated to supporting struggling families in the Okanagan.

"Business Finders is thrilled to announce that thanks to Mission Group choosing Brent Marshall, local Business Finders commercial realtor, to represent them in a recent real estate purchase, a $50,000 donation has been made to Mamas for Mamas," says a news release from Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas is a grassroots organization that provides essential support to mothers and families in need in the Okanagan. They offer a range of services, including food support, infant supplies, mental health support, and housing assistance.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mission Group and Brent Marshall of Business Finders for their continued generosity and support," said Shannon Christensen, founder of Mamas for Mamas. "This donation will go a long way in helping us provide essential services to families in our community who are struggling to make ends meet. It's heartwarming to see local businesses like Mission Group and Business Finders working together to give back and support those in need."

Business Finders and Brent Marshall are unique in Canada as Marshall donates 50% of his net commissions to local charities.

Marshall says, “we believe in the importance of giving back to our community and are honoured to work with organizations like Mission Group and Mamas for Mamas to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”