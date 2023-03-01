FortisBC asks drivers to avoid Benvoulin Rd. between K.L.O. and Casorso

Photo: Contributed

FortisBC is working to repair a power pole damaged in an early morning collision on Benvoulin Road near the Rampone Road intersection.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and the collision forced FortisBC to shut off the power to more than 2,200 customers.

"Our crews continue to make repairs to a power pole along Benvoulin Rd. between K.L.O and Casorso Roads that was damaged due to a motor vehicle accident this morning. About 80 customers are without power," says FortisBC spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, but until the repairs are complete, Benvoulin is limited to single-lane alternating traffic.

"We’re asking drivers to avoid the area if possible to avoid delays, and if they are in the area, to watch for and follow the instructions on the construction signage," Brown says.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding."